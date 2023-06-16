Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $833,000 Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TowneBank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in TowneBank by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

