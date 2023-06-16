Aldebaran Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 209,917,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,311,666,653.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

