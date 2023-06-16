Aion 1-Day Volume Reaches $749.63 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $335,864.00 and $749.63 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00104878 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00033635 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00020165 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

