AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Short Interest Update

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AgileThought Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGILW opened at $0.07 on Friday. AgileThought has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14.
