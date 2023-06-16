AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$9.75 at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$10.25 to C$9.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

