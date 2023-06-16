AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AERWINS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AERWINS Technologies stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of AERWINS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance

AWIN stock remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,882. AERWINS Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AERWINS Technologies ( NASDAQ:AWIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of AERWINS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc

