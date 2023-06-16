AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,300 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AerSale

In related news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,547,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 51.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AerSale by 106.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 200,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AerSale by 26.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 84,334 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AerSale by 216.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AerSale by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 35,823 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerSale Trading Up 2.1 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASLE. TheStreet downgraded AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

AerSale stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. AerSale has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $761.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.40.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). AerSale had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

