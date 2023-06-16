aelf Trading Down 12.9% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. aelf has a market cap of $160.68 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002963 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,904,541 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

