Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.65-15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $19250-19350, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.30 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.95-4.00 EPS.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $490.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.81. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $495.20. The stock has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $493.54.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

