Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.65-15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $19250-19350, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.30 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.95-4.00 EPS.
ADBE stock opened at $490.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.81. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $495.20. The stock has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
