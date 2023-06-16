Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $490.91 on Monday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $495.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.99 and its 200-day moving average is $363.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

