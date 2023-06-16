Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 773,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Adient alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adient

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Adient by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Adient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Adient by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.17. 1,558,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,816. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.58 and a beta of 2.77. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.