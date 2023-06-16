adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.13

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.13 and last traded at $94.57, with a volume of 25055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that adidas AG will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.