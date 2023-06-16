Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 6 9 0 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $354.22, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamis Pharmaceuticals $4.76 million 1.11 -$26.48 million N/A N/A Vertex Pharmaceuticals $8.93 billion 10.07 $3.32 billion $12.56 27.79

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamis Pharmaceuticals -495.95% -420.53% -201.34% Vertex Pharmaceuticals 35.40% 25.06% 19.25%

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets. It offers the SYMJEPI Injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions. The company was founded in June 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations. The company's pipeline includes VX-522, a CF mRNA therapeutic designed to treat the underlying cause of CF, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; VX-548, a non-opioid medicine for the treatment of acute and neuropathic pain which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Exa-cel, for the treatment of sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and VX-864 for treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. In addition, it provides VX-147 for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and co-morbidities, such as hypertension which is in single Phase 2/3; VX- 880, treatment for Type 1 Diabetes which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; VX-970, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; and VX-803 and VX-984 for treatment of cancer in Phase 1 clinical trial. Further, it sell the products to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as retail pharmacies or pharmacy chains, hospitals, and clinics. Additionally, the company has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG.; Moderna, Inc.; Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.; Affinia Therapeutics; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.; Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.; Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc.; Verve Therapeutics; Skyhawk Therapeutics; and Ribometrix, Inc. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

