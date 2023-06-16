Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes $865,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. OGE Energy accounts for 1.0% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OGE opened at $36.55 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

