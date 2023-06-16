Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes $775,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Alliant Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Further Reading

