Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes $401,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of AWK opened at $148.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

