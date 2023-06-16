Acrisure Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,727,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,315,000 after buying an additional 61,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,106,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.