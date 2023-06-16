Acrisure Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on H. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.35.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,054. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

