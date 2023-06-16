Acrisure Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

