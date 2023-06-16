Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 805,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $78,546.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,153.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $78,546.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,153.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,324 shares of company stock worth $8,474,269. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.