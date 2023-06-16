Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.1% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average is $90.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

