Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $505,000 in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 19,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,655.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,582,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 407,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $24,492,781.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,213,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,907,637.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 19,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,655.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,707,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,582,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 596,557 shares of company stock worth $35,667,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

SWX opened at $63.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $89.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.44%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

