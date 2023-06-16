Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,777 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 0.7% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $141,476,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEG opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

