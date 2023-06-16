Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,880 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MetLife by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

