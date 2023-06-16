Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,136 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 5,362.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after acquiring an additional 594,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 201,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

IDA opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

