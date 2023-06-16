Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $142,509.17 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002287 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002753 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

