Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 15.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.64. 662,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,738. The company has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.56. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

