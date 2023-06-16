Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) President Michael P. Mullican Sells 65,794 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

