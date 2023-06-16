abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (APEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of APEO opened at GBX 443.50 ($5.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £681.88 million, a P/E ratio of 457.73 and a beta of 0.80. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 365 ($4.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 508 ($6.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 439.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 440.05.

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

