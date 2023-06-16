abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (APEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of APEO opened at GBX 443.50 ($5.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £681.88 million, a P/E ratio of 457.73 and a beta of 0.80. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 365 ($4.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 508 ($6.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 439.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 440.05.
About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust
