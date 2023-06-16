9,681 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.