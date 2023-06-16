7Pixels (7PXS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,350.55

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $34.03 million and $5,350.55 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00008232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.09868531 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,274.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

