75 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 702.8% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after buying an additional 63,807 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $406.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $407.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

