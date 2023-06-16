6,556 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $406.73 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $407.93. The company has a market capitalization of $309.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

