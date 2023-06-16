6,355 Shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Purchased by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,477,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 203,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,452,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WABC opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 47.95%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

