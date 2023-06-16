5,190 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

