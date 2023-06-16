4,500 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $52.66.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

