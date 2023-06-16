42,800 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Baidu stock opened at $148.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.90. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

