3,514 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 711.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 439,705 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.