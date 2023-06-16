314,862 Shares in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Acquired by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management owned about 1.88% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

