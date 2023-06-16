286,715 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Bought by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 286,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,000. nVent Electric accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NVT opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 5,890 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $270,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,644 shares of company stock worth $1,115,024 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

