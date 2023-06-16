286,626 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 286,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,705,000. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. 124,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,569. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

