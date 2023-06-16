28,454 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

