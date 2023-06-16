281,186 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 281,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of FOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

