25,000 Shares in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Acquired by Crystalline Management Inc.

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000.

Shares of MACAU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

