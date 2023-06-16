225,319 Shares in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.26% of ForgeRock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ForgeRock by 222.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ForgeRock by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ForgeRock news, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $974,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,511.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ForgeRock news, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,613.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at $10,865,723.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $974,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,511.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,574 shares of company stock worth $11,691,101. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

FORG opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

