21,585 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VB opened at $198.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.