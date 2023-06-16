21,585 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of VB opened at $198.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
