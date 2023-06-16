2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 28,960 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38.

On Friday, June 9th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56.

On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86.

On Friday, May 19th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56.

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00.

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48.

On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80.

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOGL opened at $125.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

