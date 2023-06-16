1,806 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.05.

NYSE:MTB opened at $124.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.26. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

