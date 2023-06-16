1,320 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,759,000 after acquiring an additional 224,547 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Shares of SRE opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

