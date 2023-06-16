11,948 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,942.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,711,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

